ISB registers increase in average salary, consulting sector remains top recruiter

Amid unprecedented global crisis, the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2021 students at the Indian School of Business (ISB) have received a total of 1145 offers. The average salary is Rs 28.29 lakh, an increase of 8.32 per cent as compared to last year’s Rs 26.12 lakh during the placement week.

Most offers were from the consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/Retail and pharma/healthcare sectors. Urban Mobility industry too gave 35 offers. The operation and technology consulting companies gave a total of 388 offers cutting across strategy, technology, transactional and operational consulting space.

This year, almost 9.5 per cent of the total offers have come from the BFSI segment. This includes non-BFSI firms hiring for finance roles from ISB. The roles that ISB graduates landed were diverse — corporate finance, treasury, private banking, investment management, investment banking, and fintech, among others.

ISB has 40 per cent women students in the cohort, which is among the highest in leading business schools. Women-focused hiring programmes such as Citibank’s Catalyst and Axis Bank’s WE Lead offered jobs to women candidates for their senior and middle level leadership positions from ISB. In total, women candidates bagged 24 leadership roles from leading companies.

Marquee names along with startups in the domain of Payment Solutions, Analytics, HealthTech, Education, AgriTech, Retail among others continued hiring in technology and product management space.

Almost a quarter of total offers came from IT/ITES/Technology and E-Commerce space. Some prominent names that hired in this space are Microsoft, Flipkart, Uber, Cisco, Atlassian, RazorPay, Myntra, Ola Electric, Zynga, Electronic Arts, Nykaa, HiLabs, BeatO were among diverse E-commerce and technology companies.

The ISB executed a complete online placement process this year.