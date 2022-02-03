ISB Placements 2022: PGP students receive over 2066 offers, average package increased by 20%

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has concluded the campus placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) class of 2022. A total of 270 companies made 2066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week.

The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student. The average accepted CTC of Rs 34.07 lakh is an increase of 20.78 per cent compared to last year’s CTC of INR 28.21 lakhs during the placement week.

The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67 per cent. The top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare. Of the 929 students, over 41 per cent of offers were made to women students.

ISB follows an integrated system of placements process for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its core tenet of ‘One-School Two Campuses’ philosophy. Due to the pandemic, the entire process was conducted in virtual mode.

Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes, ISB, said, “Established conglomerates and startups have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent.”