ISB placements 2018: PGP students grab 1194 offers, Rs 25.06 lakh average salary

ISB placements 2018: The Indian School of Business (ISB) today said it witnessed a 29 per cent increase in number of recruiters participating in the current placements season. Companies — domestic and international — made a total of 1,194 offers to students of the PGP Class of 2018 with an average salary of around Rs 25.06 lakh. The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) at ISB had 886 students, out of which 35 per cent of the female candidates secured a good job.

The international companies like Deloitte, Accenture and Amazon have made most of the offers, while Apple, E&Y, GrabTaxi, Li and Fung for places in the Middle East, Hong Kong, North Africa and Singapore.

“When it comes to sourcing world-class talent in a growth market, ISB is the preferred partner for many companies. In some cases, ISB is the only campus where some of these companies visit for their India placements,” said Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB.

ISB has been ranked three amongst the top 100 global B-Schools, for a 164 per cent increase in salary of its alumni (177 per cent increase for women), three years after completion of PGP, as per the Financial Times Global MBA rankings 2018.

Indian School of Business (ISB) is a global business school offering world-class management education across its two campuses – Hyderabad and Mohali. A vibrant pool of research-oriented resident faculty, strong academic associations with leading global b-schools and the backing of an influential Board, have helped the ISB fast emerge as a premier global business school in the emerging markets.