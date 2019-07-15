Is governor a mere ‘puppet’? A question asked in Bihar civil service exam

Bihar Civil Service Mains 2019: The Bihar civil service Mains examinations conducted on Sunday, July 14 asked candidates whether they think that the state governor was a ‘puppet’. The question in the general knowledge section of the exam stated, ‘Critically examine the role of Governor in the state politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?’

An official from the office of examination controller, BPSC said that the teacher should be held accountable and not the office. “There are several sets of papers prepared, and no members have the right to go through each one of them. The board is scrutinising the incidents and will take actions against the teachers responsible for drafting that particular papers,” the official told indianexpress.com, adding that the commission appoints teachers from colleges in Bihar to draft papers.

The question, however, will not be cancelled. “The students will get marks as per the merit of their answers. There is no provision to give full marks to a subjective question.” The question constituted of six marks out of the total 200 marks.

Laljit Tandon is currently holding the post of governor in the state.

The Mains examination was conducted on July 12, 13, 14, with the last paper on July 16, 2019. The registration process for the 65th prelims examination was started and will get concluded on July 24, 2019. The last date to pay the application fee is July 30, 2019.

