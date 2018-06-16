IPPB (India Post) Recruitment 2018: Vacancies open for Officers scale 4, 5 post, salary upto Rs 66,000 per month

IPPB Recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is June 22. The last date for submission of application is June 22.

IPPB Recruitment 2018: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the direct recruitment to the post of Officer Scale IV and V. The online application submission has commenced already and will continue till June 22. Aspirants can apply at the official website — ippbonline.net. The selected ones will be on a probation period of one year.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 48

Designation

AGM- Circle (SMGS-V): 16

Chief Manager Circle (Sales) (SMGS-IV): 16

Chief Manager Circle (Operations) (SMGS-IV): 16

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

AGM- Circle: The aspirant should be a graduate from university/ institution/ board recognised by the government of India (or) approved by a government regulatory body. Minimum 12 years of experience in government / financial sector in leadership positions is preferable.

Chief Manager Circle (Sales): The aspirant should be a graduate from university/ institution/ board recognised by the government of India (or) approved by a government regulatory body. Minimum 9 years of experience is mandatory (of which) minimum 3 years of experience in sales/marketing is required.

Chief Manager Circle (Operations): The aspirant should be a graduate from university/ institution/ board recognised by the government of India (or) approved by a government regulatory body. Minimum 9 years of experience is mandatory (of which) minimum 3 years of experience in banking operations is required.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 50 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

SMGS – V: The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 59,170 to Rs 66,070.

SMGS – IV: The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 50,030 to Rs 59,170.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. Bank might also conduct assessment, group discussion or online test in addition to the interview. Candidates are requested to keep checking their e-mail ID regularly for receiving advice, viz. call letters/ interview advice etc.

