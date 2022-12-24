IOCL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1747 apprentice posts

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for recruitment of apprentices. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website – iocl.com

This recruitment drive will fill up 1747 apprentice posts in various states across the country. The last to apply is January 3, till 5 pm

Candidates will be selected based on marks obtained by them in the nnline test. The online test will be comprise of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s). Candidates will also have to fulfill the eligibility criteria to appear for the exam.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed class 10 or matric certificate. The age of the candidate while applying for the posts should be between 18 to 24 years as on December 31, 2022.