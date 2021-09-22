IOCL recruitment 2021: Application process begins on 513 non-executive posts

IOCL recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the various non-executive posts. The candidates can apply through the website- iocl.com. The application process will be closed on October 12, 5 pm.

The recruitment drive will be held for 313 vacant posts. The exam will be tentatively held on October 24 and the results will be announced by November 11.

Eligibility Criteria

Education: The education qualification varies as per the post. The prescribed qualification should be from a recognized Indian University/Institute as a regular full time course / Diploma course (including a sandwich diploma course with industrial training as part of the course; with no break) with minimum 50% marks (relaxed to 45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates

Age: The minimum age to be able to apply for the post is 18 years. The upper age is capped at 26 years. Age will be calculated as on September 30, 2021. The upper age will be relaxed for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates as per the government norms.

Selection process

The selection methodology will comprise written test and a skill/proficiency/physical test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration