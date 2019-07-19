IOCL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 513 Technician, Trade Apprentice posts, how to apply

IOCL recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation limited (IOCL), Southern region, has released the notification for the recruitment for the Trade and Technician Apprentice posts on its official website.

As per the notification, registration process for IOCL recruitment for the trade and technician apprentice posts was started on July 17, 2019. Interested candidates can visit the official website of IOCL- iocl.com to apply and submit there application form online.

The candidates can apply online till August 7, 5 pm.

IOCL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 413

For Trade Apprentice: 353

Technician Apprentice: 60

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice: Candidates should have cleared matriculation and should be certified from Indian Technical Institute (ITI) with relevant discipline.

Technician Apprentice: Diploma in Engineering (with relevant discipline)

Age Limit: Candidates applying for online registration for IOCL apprentice vacancies 2019 should be above 18 years and below 24 years. The reserved categories (SC/ST/PwD) will get age relaxation (as per government rule).

IOCL recruitment 2019: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website- iocl.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘career’ tab

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Upload the passport size photograph

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Documents required in online application:

— Proof of date of birth

— Matriculation certificate and school leaving certificate

— Certificate from ITI for diploma(for relevant courses)

— Caste certificate

— Signature in black ink

— Recent colour passport size photograph

Important Dates:

Date of opening of online application: July 17

Date of closing of online application: August 7

Tentative date for download of admit card for written test: August 8

Date of examination: August 18, 2019

Interested candidates can visit the official website for further details for online application process.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected