IOCL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 230 Technician, Trade apprentice posts, how to apply

IOCL recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Northern Region, has released the notification for the recruitment for trade and technician apprentice posts.

According to the notification, registration process for IOCL recruitment for the posts of trade and technician apprentice in northern region has started. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IOCL-iocl.com to apply and submitting of application form online.

The candidates can apply online till August 8, 2019.

IOCL Recruitment 2019 Northern Region: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 230

Technical Apprentice- 150 posts

Trade Apprentice- 80

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification:

Technician Apprentice- Candidates should have a degree of three years regular full time Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Civil/ Electrical and Electronics with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate. (For SC/ ST- 45 percent) from recognised university or institute.

Trade Apprentice- Regular full time graduate in any discipline with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate (For SC/ ST- 45 percent marks) from recognised university or institute.

Age Limit:

The age limit for both the posts will be same. Minimum age limit will be 18 years old and the maximum age limit will be 24 years old. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms.

IOCL recruitment 2019 Northern Region: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official web site- iocl.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘career’ tab

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Upload the passport size photograph

Step 5: Click on ‘submit’

Documents required in online application:

— Proof of date of birth

— Matriculation certificate and school leaving certificate

— Certificate from ITI for diploma

— Caste certificate

— Signature in black ink

— Recent passport size photograph

Candidates can visit the official web site of IOCL- iocl.com for further reference.

