IOCL recruitment 2018: 50 Junior Operator(Aviation) post vacant, apply online at iocl.com

IOCL recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for recruitment of Junior Operator(Aviation), experienced non-executive personnel in workmen category. Online registration for the same begins on June 16,2018 and will be closed on July 7,2018. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website that is iocl.com. Written test for the same is scheduled for August 5,2018. The tentative date for the result of the same is August 25,2018.

Vacancy details

Junior operator(aviation) Gr.I

Total Vacancy: 50

UR-35

SC-4

ST-4

OBC-7

Selection process

The selection will be based on written test and skill proficiency physical test (SPPT)

Age limit

Candidate should be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 26 years of age(age relaxation as per rules).

Eligibility and qualification

Higher secondary(class XII) with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for general & OBC candidates and 40% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid heavy vehicle driving license.

IOCL recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website that is iocl.com

Step 2: Go to the tab “People Careers” and select the post you are applying for

Step 3: Fill all the credentials in form and press submit

Step 4: Download and take a print of the form for further use.

