IOCL junior engineering assistant recruitment 2019: Check how to apply, eligibility, salary

IOCL junior engineer assistant recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer assistant for its Gujarat refinery. A total of 38 vacant posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply from October 10 at the official website, iocl.com. The applications will close at 5 pm on October 30.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear a written exam to be held in November. The dates of the exam are yet to be announced. These vacancies are only for men and women cannot apply.

IOCL junior engineer assistant recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18-year-old. The upper age is capped at 26 years, however, relaxations will be given to reserved category candidates. The upper age will be calculated as on September 30.

Education: Candidates having a three-year diploma in chemical/refinery and petrochemical engineering or BSc from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent marks for reserved category candidates) are eligible to apply. Those with MSc or higher degrees will be disqualified.

IOCL junior engineer assistant recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website iocl.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘latest job openings’ under ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here to apply online’

Step 4: Click on the advertisement link under ‘latest advertisement’ to open the registration page

Step 5: On the new page, click on ‘apply now’, ensure to enable/download PDF reader

Step 6: Fill details to register, verify

Step 7: Log-in using credentials, fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make the payment, submit

IOCL junior engineer assistant recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

IOCL junior engineer assistant recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired at a basic pay scale of Rs 11,900 to Rs 32,000 and allowances will be paid extra.

