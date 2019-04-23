IOCL hires for R&D centre, check eligibility criteria, application process

IOCL recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has advertised for vacancies in its Research and development centre. The candidates with a PhD degree can apply for posts offered.

The vacancies are available for Indian Oil’s R&D centre at Faridabad. The candidates can apply online through the official website- iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Research Officer (Gr. A), Research Area, Fuels & Additives: The candidates with a full time Ph.D in Chemistry with 65 per cent marks in graduation and post graduation can apply for the posts

Research Officer (Gr. A). Research Area, Analytical Techniques & Characterisation: The candidates with a full time Ph.D in Chemistry with 65 per cent marks in graduation and post graduation can apply for the posts

Research Officer, Research Area: Fuel cells: The candidates with a full time Ph.D in Chemistry with 65 per cent marks in graduation and post graduation can apply for the posts

Research Officer, Research Area, Batteries: Full time Ph.D in Electro Chemistry with 65 per cent marks in graduation and post graduation.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 32 years of age. The candidates belong to reserve category will get age relaxation as per official notification.

Indian Oil recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iocl.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘latest job openings’ under ‘Careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 4: Start filling form and click ‘save and next’

Step 5: Preview details and click ‘submit’

Candidates need to take print out of the application form and send it to IOCL office.

