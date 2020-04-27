Over 1000 govt vacancies advertised during lockdown, here’s the list of jobs to apply this week

Apply for these vacant posts in various central government departments during lockdown. Representational image/ file Apply for these vacant posts in various central government departments during lockdown. Representational image/ file

Over 1,000 vacancies have been advertised for various government departments at the time of lockdown, which includes jobs in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Central Ground Water Board, Indira Gandhi National Open University.

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

Vacancies in various government departments in Bihar

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the posts of city manager under the Urvan Local Bodies. A total of 163 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process is open at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and will conclude on May 27. Interested can apply within the deadline.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has re-opened the online application and registration process for the AMIN posts for the physically differently-abled categories. These candidates can apply till April 30. The fee payment window will be open until May 2. Candidates can apply at the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

DDA recruitment 2020: The Delhi Development Authority has invited applications for around 629 vacant posts advertised across designations. The application process which was scheduled to begin from March 23 was extended further due to lockdown.

The candidates can apply through the website- dda.org.in till April 30, 2020.

Apply at IOCL through GATE score: The Indian Oil Corportaion Limited (IOCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of engineers/ officers and graduate apprentice. The recruitment would be done through GATE 2020 score. The application process is on and the last date to apply is May 6, 2020.

Vacancies in IGNOU: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Director, Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Public Relation Officer (PRO). The last date to apply for the posts has been extended to May 21.

AP Grama Volunteer: The government of Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the post of gram volunteers, ward volunteers in the department of gram volunteers and village secretariats. The application process has begun from Monday, April 20, at gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in.

Candidates will be selected based on an interview which will be held from April 27 to 29.

Hiring for scientist posts: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist B, C. There are a total 30 vacant posts and the candidates can apply through the website- sameer.gov.in. The application process will be closed on April 30, 2020.

The candidates selected for the post of scientist C will get a maximum remuneration of Rs 2,08,700, while for the post of scientist B, the maximum pay scale will be around Rs 1,77,500.

