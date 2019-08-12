IOCL apprentices recruitment admit card released: How to download

IOCL apprentices recruitment admit card 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the technical and non-technical trade and technician apprentices jobs. A total of 413 jobs are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can download their admit card from iocl.com.

The exam will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based test. Candidates will have to score at least 40 per cent marks in the exam, a relaxation of 5 per cent is there for reserved category candidates.

IOCL apprentices recruitment admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, iocl.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on careers box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on apprenticeships

Step 5: In the new page, click on ‘download admit card’

Step 6: Click on admit card link, log-in using credentials

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

The exam will be conducted on August 18 (Sunday). Candidates need to carry their admit card along with them to the exam hall for verification purpose. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for the medical fitness test.

