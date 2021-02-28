IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021: Applications open for 346 posts, check details

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of technical and non-technical apprentices. The candidates can apply through the website- iocl.com. The application process will be closed on March 7.

The recruitment drive will be held for 346 vacant posts, out of which, 179 vacancies are for the general categories, OBC- 80, ST- 36, EWS- 26, SC- 25, PwBD- 12.

The written exam is likely to be held on March 21. Those who crack the exam and interview, they will be hired for a tenure of an year for all disciplines except trade apprentice or data entry operator (they will be hired for a training session of 15 months).

Education: The education qualification varies as per the post. Candidates having passed class 12 with ITI certification or those with a three-year diploma certificate can also apply.

Age: The minimum age to be able to apply for the post is 18 years. The upper age is capped at 24 years. Age will be calculated as on November 30. The upper age will be relaxed for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates as per the government norms.

Exam pattern

The written test will comprise of 100 questions with objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The questions would be in English and Hindi. Candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the exam. They will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test to qualify for the selection process. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 35 per cent for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories.

For more details, candidates can visit the website- iocl.com.