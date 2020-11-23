IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020: Applications open for 436 posts, here’s how to apply

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020: Apply at iocl.com (Express photo by Prem nath pandey/ Representational)

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of technical and non-technical apprentices. A total of 436 posts will be filled through this drive across India. Interested can apply at the official website, iocl.com. The application process began on November 23 and will conclude on December 19.

To be eligible for the apprenticeship, candidates will have to pass a written exam. The tentative date of the exam is January 3, 2021. Those who crack the exam and interview, if any will be hired for a tenure of 12 months for all disciplines except trade apprentice or data entry operator who will be hired for a training session of 15 months.

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age to be able to apply for the post is 18 years. The upper age is capped at 24 years. Age will be calculated as on November 30. The upper age will be relaxed for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates as per the government norms.

Education: The education qualification varies as per the post. Candidates having passed class 12 with ITI certification or those with a three-year diploma certificate can also apply.

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The written test will comprise of 100 questions with objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The questions would be in English and Hindi. Candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the exam. The candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test to qualify for the selection process. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 35 per cent for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories.

