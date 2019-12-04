IOCL apprentice admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern

IOCL apprentice admit card: Download from iocl.com. IOCL apprentice admit card: Download from iocl.com.

IOCL apprentice admit card 2019: The Indian Oil has released the admit card for the preliminary exam to be conducted to recruit at the post of apprentices. A total of 360 posts are to be filled through this exam. Candidates can download their IOCL apprentice admit card from the official website, iocl.com or plis.indianoilpipelines.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option. There will be 100 questions and each question will carry one mark. Examinees will get 120 minutes or two hours to solve the exam.

IOCL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website plis.indianoilpipelines.in

Step 2: Click on ‘active openings’

Step 3: Click on ‘apprenticeship openings’

Step 4: Click on ‘I understood’ box after reading instructions and then click on the link ‘engagement of apprentices in the pipeline division’

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will be in the dashboard, download

Candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks in written test for the reserved category candidates the same is 45 per cent. Those who clear the written test will be shortlisted for document verification. A final list of selected candidates will be released, thereafter, as per the official notification.

