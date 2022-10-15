Interviews, exams to be held soon for filling up vacancies in Bengal schools 

The West Bengal School Service Commission would soon begin the process of conducting interviews to fill up 1,585 posts at upper-primary level in state-run and state-aided secondary institutions, a top official said on Friday.

The official said that a notification for filling up the posts would be issued in a few days, and interviews of those who have cleared the written exam were to be scheduled in the last week of the month.

“The entire process, taking place after several years, will be conducted under the supervision of the honourable high court with transparency and fairness,” he added.

In another development, a notification for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), scheduled to begin from November 11 to fill up over 11,000 posts in primary schools, was issued by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Friday.

Around 500 TET and SSC candidates, who claimed they were not given a job despite cracking the tests in 2014 or 2016, had been staging an indefinite sit-in near Red Road for 579 days, demanding speedy appointment in primary and secondary schools.

According to official records around 20,000 posts currently lay vacant in state-run, state-aided schools.

Several key functionaries, including a former education minister, one former SSC chairman, an ex-SSC adviser, and an ex-primary board chairman, are among those who have been arrested by central agencies in connection with the large-scale recruitment irregularities in schools.