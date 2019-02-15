Top-paid part-time internships, highest salary Rs 20,000

Here is the weekly round-up for top paid internships from all across the country. This week’s highest stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Check out the skills required, application date and deadline.
Technical Support
Company: Exotel
Location: Bangalore
Stipend: Rs 20,000/month
Link: – http://bit.ly/IE-018
Application deadline – March 21, 2019
Skill(s) required: PHP, MySQL, Python, and Linux
React Native Development
Company: Curieo
Location: Bangalore
Stipend: Rs. 15,000/month
Link: http://bit.ly/IE-020
Application deadline: February 28, 2019
Skill(s) required: JavaScript, React Native, and Redux
Data Entry
Company: Credesssol Creative Solutions
Location: Bangalore
Stipend: Rs 10,000/month
Link: http://bit.ly/IE-019
Application deadline: March 21, 2019
Skill(s) Required: English proficiency (spoken and written)
Data Mining and validation
Company: BreakOut
Location: Bangalore
Stipend: Rs 5,000 /month
Link: http://bit.ly/IE-016
Application deadline – March 1, 2019
Skill(s) required: Data Analytics and MS-Excel
Web Development
Company: WEBITOL SOLUTIONS
Location: Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore
Stipend: Rs 3,000/month
Link: http://bit.ly/IE-017
Application deadline: March 1, 2019
Skill(s) required: Students/recent graduates with relevant skills
