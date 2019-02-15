Toggle Menu
Top-paid part-time internships, highest salary Rs 20,000https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/internship-round-up-check-out-top-paid-part-time-jobs-highest-salary-rs-20000-5585894/

Top-paid part-time internships, highest salary Rs 20,000

Graduates or undergraduates can apply for internships in the list of companies across India.

Check out the internship. (Representational Image)

Here is the weekly round-up for top paid internships from all across the country. This week’s highest stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Check out the skills required, application date and deadline.

Technical Support

Company: Exotel
Location: Bangalore
Stipend: Rs 20,000/month
Link: – http://bit.ly/IE-018
Application deadline – March 21, 2019
Skill(s) required: PHP, MySQL, Python, and Linux

React Native Development

Company: Curieo
Location: Bangalore
Stipend: Rs. 15,000/month
Link: http://bit.ly/IE-020
Application deadline: February 28, 2019
Skill(s) required: JavaScript, React Native, and Redux

Internships in February

Data Entry

Company: Credesssol Creative Solutions
Location: Bangalore
Stipend: Rs 10,000/month
Link: http://bit.ly/IE-019
Application deadline: March 21, 2019
Skill(s) Required: English proficiency (spoken and written)

Data Mining and validation

Company: BreakOut
Location: Bangalore
Stipend: Rs 5,000 /month
Link: http://bit.ly/IE-016
Application deadline – March 1, 2019
Skill(s) required: Data Analytics and MS-Excel

Web Development

Company: WEBITOL SOLUTIONS
Location: Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore
Stipend: Rs 3,000/month
Link: http://bit.ly/IE-017
Application deadline: March 1, 2019
Skill(s) required: Students/recent graduates with relevant skills

