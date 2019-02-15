Top-paid part-time internships, highest salary Rs 20,000

Here is the weekly round-up for top paid internships from all across the country. This week’s highest stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Check out the skills required, application date and deadline.

Technical Support

Company: Exotel

Location: Bangalore

Stipend: Rs 20,000/month

Link: – http://bit.ly/IE-018

Application deadline – March 21, 2019

Skill(s) required: PHP, MySQL, Python, and Linux

React Native Development

Company: Curieo

Location: Bangalore

Stipend: Rs. 15,000/month

Link: http://bit.ly/IE-020

Application deadline: February 28, 2019

Skill(s) required: JavaScript, React Native, and Redux

Data Entry

Company: Credesssol Creative Solutions

Location: Bangalore

Stipend: Rs 10,000/month

Link: http://bit.ly/IE-019

Application deadline: March 21, 2019

Skill(s) Required: English proficiency (spoken and written)

Data Mining and validation

Company: BreakOut

Location: Bangalore

Stipend: Rs 5,000 /month

Link: http://bit.ly/IE-016

Application deadline – March 1, 2019

Skill(s) required: Data Analytics and MS-Excel

Web Development

Company: WEBITOL SOLUTIONS

Location: Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore

Stipend: Rs 3,000/month

Link: http://bit.ly/IE-017

Application deadline: March 1, 2019

Skill(s) required: Students/recent graduates with relevant skills

