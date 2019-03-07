Women earn 19% less than men in India: survey

A day before the world celebrates International Women’s Day, a survey has come up highlighting the prevailing gender pay gap in India. Women in the country earn 19 per cent less than men, and wage inequalities in favour of men are present in all the relevant sectors.

Advertising

According to the latest Monster Salary Index (MSI), men earn Rs 46.19 more in comparison to women. The median gross hourly salary for men in India in 2018 stood at Rs 242.49, while for women it is Rs 196.3.

Among sectors, gender pay gap spans across key industries with IT/ ITES services showed a sharp gap of 26 per cent in favour of men followed by the manufacturing sector where men earn 24 per cent more than women.

Even sectors like healthcare, caring services and social work, men earn 21 per cent more than women, even as notionally these sectors are more identified with women, the survey said.

Advertising

However, financial services, banking and insurance is the only industry where men earn just 2 per cent more, as per the survey.

According to the report, the gender pay gap widens with the years of experience. In the initial years, the gender pay gap is moderate but rises significantly as the tenure increases. In 2018, while in the first two tenure groups (0-2 years; 3-5 years) the gender pay gap is quite moderate, with females earning respectively 3 per cent and 5 per cent less than male workers in the same tenure groups; the gender pay gap widens with the years of experience

In the 6-10 years’ tenure group, there is a gender pay gap of 10 per cent in favour of men. “The narrowing of the gender pay gap by just one per cent is not just a cause for concern, but a reminder to genuinely introspect if we are doing enough. It becomes pivotal to galvanize forces across corporates and industries to work towards gender pay parity,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com, APAC & Gulf.

Gender pay gap widens with a higher skill level. While there is no gender pay gap in semi-skilled work, the gap touches 20 per cent for skilled women and 30 per cent for highly skilled occupations.

The job website has also conducted the Women of India Inc survey aimed at understanding the working women of India and their workplace concerns which noted that 71 per cent men and 66 per cent women feel that gender parity needs to be a top priority for their organisations.

As high as 60 per cent of the working women felt that they are discriminated at work.

The most notable form of discrimination is the perception that women are less serious about work once they are married.

Advertising

About 46 per cent women feel that maternity leads to a perception that they will quit. Similarly, about 46 per cent also feel that there is a notion that women can’t devote the same number of hours as men.