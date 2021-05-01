International Labour Day: 90% of women hesitate to ask for a raise at work, reveals survey  

Eighty seven per cent of women respondents believe that the future for women in leadership looks promising in the coming 3 years. Source: Getty Images

On International Labor Day, it is crucial to introspect deeply on the gender gaps and inclusivity challenges at workplaces. A total of 99 per cent of women believe that it is extremely important for women professionals to build networks and alliances, whereas only 47 per cent of women actively pursue opportunities for their professional growth and learning.

The figures are insight from a recently conducted survey by ed-tech platform Harappa Education to better understand the prejudices and differentiated behaviour towards women professionals.

The ‘What Women in Leadership Need’ survey of more than 500 respondents revealed that a staggering 90 per cent of female respondents hesitate to ask for a raise at work.

The survey also uncovered some interesting insights regarding skills that women professionals perceive to be most important in their professional journeys. According to the data, close to 72 per cent of women consider communication to be the top skill that continues to help them in their professional journey, followed by confidence (65 per cent) and self-awareness (41 per cent).

Around 85 per cent of the women professionals feel that at least once in their career, they have been perceived as ‘bossy’ or ‘dominating’ when they were just being assertive.

From women professionals with less than 20 years of work experience, 52 per cent stated that they feel inadequate or underqualified for their positions, despite their multiple years of experience. This figure displayed a gradual decrease for women with more than 20 years of corporate experience (37 per cent). Surprisingly, a mere 21 per cent of women felt continuously supported by their male peers at workplaces.

The outlook for women at workplaces looks bright however as 87 per cent of women respondents believe that the future for women in leadership looks promising in the coming three years.

Shreyasi Singh, founder and CEO, Harappa Education, said, “The survey research allows us to better understand the challenges women professionals face and co-build our Women’s Leadership Program, capturing what matters the most to current and aspiring women leaders.”