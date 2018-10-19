Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2018: Apply for 1054 security assistant/ executive posts, online registration begins tomorrow

Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2018: The online application process will begin on Saturday, October 20 Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2018: The online application process will begin on Saturday, October 20

Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2018: Intelligence Bureau, under Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the security assistant/ executive posts. The online application process will begin on October 20, and the candidates can apply through the official website, mha.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 1054

Name of the posts:

Security Assistant/ Executive posts

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should possess matriculation or Class 10 certificate or equivalent from a recognised board, and is required to have a knowledge of a local language as mentioned in the notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 27 years. The reserved category candidates will get an age relaxation of five years.

Selection process:

The selection process will consist of three tiers, Objective questions, descriptive and personality test.

Application fees:

The general/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 50, while reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen) doesnot have to pay any application fee.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in, or NCS (ncs.gov.in).

