Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 766 officer posts

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). Interested candidates can read the advertisement at the official website – mha.gov.in

A total of 766 vacancies are notified for the recruitment which will be filled on a deputation basis with a minimum tenure lasting three to five years. Applicants need to fill the bio-data (as per Annexure-B) duly filled and signed, along with attested copies of relevant educational/training certificates and forward it to the mentioned address in the advertisement.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The applicant must not exceed the age of 56 years.

Academic qualifications: The educational qualification criteria is different for some posts. For the post of Halwai-cum-cook, the applicant should have passed class 8 or above. For other officer posts, the applicant must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. The applicant must be a citizen of India and must show relevant documentation to support the same. Candidates should also fulfill the mandatory experience requirements which are mentioned against each post in the advertisement.