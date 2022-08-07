scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Intelligence Bureau, PGT teacher recruitment, TNUSRB police and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

Government job aspirants looking for current openings can check the eligibility, application process, deadline and more of the current job openings for various posts.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 4:26:48 pm
Government jobs, Sarkari naukri

If you are  looking to apply for government jobs, here’s a list of government companies with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

Read |Over 1400 IAS, 864 IPS posts vacant in India: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

— MHSR Recruitment

The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is inviting applications for candidates to apply for 751 vacancies for the Civil Assistant Surgeon post, 211 vacancies for Civil Assistant Surgeon-General posts and 7 for Civil Assistant Surgeon post. In addition to this, there are also 357 vacancies for the post of tutor.

Age limit for these vacancies is 18 to 44 years. They should be registered with Telangana State Medical Council and have an MBBS degree or an equivalent qualification.

Last date to apply: August 14, 2022

Where to apply: mhsrv.telangana.gov.in

Also read |UPSC Civil Services: Do graduation subjects play a role in preparation? Experts decode

TNUSRB Recruitment

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is hiring for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman 2022. The online applications process will commence on July 7, 2022 at 11 am. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3552 openings for 3 positions overall. Out of these, there are 2180 positions open in the police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the prison and prisons department, and 120 in the fire and rescue services department. 

Last date to apply: August 15

Where to apply: tnusrb.tn.gov.in

— MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is inviting applications for various Group B posts. The application process will begin on August 1 and will conclude on August 16. After that, the application correction window will be available between August 1 to 21. The exam will be conducted from September 24 onwards. The exam will be held in two shifts – in morning from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 2,557 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment process will the positions of Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts. The exam will be held in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemch, Ratlam, Satnam, Mandsor, Sagar, Khandwa, Siddhi and Reva districts.

Last date to apply: August 16

Where to apply: peb.mp.gov.in

Also read |IT, BPM industry to generate over 3 lakh jobs by FY2023: Report

— Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). A total of 766 vacancies are notified for the recruitment which will be filled on a deputation basis with a minimum tenure lasting three to five years. Candidates should not exceed the age of 56 years.

Last date to apply: August 22, 2022

Where to apply: mha.gov.in

— DSSSB Recruitment 2022

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting applications recruitment of 547 vacancies such as Manager and Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Accountant, Tailor Master, Publication Assistant, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male and female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male and female), PGT Computer Science (Male and female), PGT English (Male and female), PGT EVGC (Male and female), and many more.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100. However, the application fee is exempted for the women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category.

Last date to apply: 11:59 pm of August 27

Where to apply: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

— Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for the Jharkhand PGT vacancies. Candidates will be able to apply for these PGT vacancies from August 25 onwards. To be eligible for these vacancies, candidates should have at least a PG degree in the relevant subjects with at least 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed degree from a recognised university.

Last date to apply: 11 pm of September 23

Where to apply: jssc.nic.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 04:26:48 pm

