India’s tourism sector bouncing back with increase in job search: Report

According to an Indeed report, postings for tourism roles in September are down by 58 per cent compared to 69 per cent in May. Representational image/ file

With the country getting back to work, the tourism sector witnessed an uptick in hiring and job searches, according to a job-search website Indeed report. While the postings for tourism roles still remain negative, there is a slight improvement from before. As per the report, the job postings in the sector are down by 58 per cent in September compared to 69 per cent in May.

The hospitality and tourism sector too was worst-hit by COVID-19 pandemic, which witnessed job postings decrease by 49 per cent between March and August 2020, as compared to 2019. According to the Indeed report, “Overall, job postings in August 2020 were down by 56 per cent as compared to 2019, with job searches for these roles down by 44 per cent, as compared to 2019. Job searches during this time were also down by 45 per cent.”

Meanwhile, there is an increase in job searches for tourism-related roles, which saw a 30 per cent surge between May and August 2020, even as job postings during the same period saw a drop of 21 per cent, claims the report.

Managing Director, Indeed India, Sashi Kumar said, “With one in every eight jobs in India related to tourism, directly or indirectly, the sector is a vital contributor to the nation’s economy. With the government’s measures to ensure both the safety of its people as well as the well-being of its economy, it is the ideal environment to take stock of the challenges that the sector sees and implement sustainable solutions that will boost tourism in the long run.”

The latest ‘Labour Market Update’ by LinkedIn shows hiring activities have increased by 35 per cent since April. The competition for jobs has also doubled compared to six months ago. The average number of applications per job posted on LinkedIn has increased from around 90 in January to 180 in June 2020.

