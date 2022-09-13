scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

India’s job market outlook strong for next quarter, 54% companies planning to hire: Survey

The survey is based on interviews with more than 40,600 public and private employers across 41 countries and territories to measure anticipated employment trends each quarter.

hiring, employment rateHiring markets in India are ranked first in the APME region, 24-points above the global average. (Representative image)

The labour market is indicating strong sentiments in the fourth quarter of 2022 with nearly 64 per cent companies expecting to increase their staffing levels, 10 per cent anticipating a decrease in hiring intent and 24 per cent do not anticipate any change, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey released today. When compared to the same period last year, hiring sentiments have improved by +10 percentage points while there is a 3 percentage points growth when compared to the last quarter.

Hiring markets in India are ranked first in the APME region, 24-points above the global average.

Hiring plans by region

Employers in all four regions expect to grow payrolls during the fourth quarter of 2022. The hiring pace is similar in 2 out of 4 regions (North and South) where the Net Employment Outlook stands at over 56 per cent. Hiring prospects strengthen in all four regions when compared with the previous quarter and same time last year except for West which indicated no change compared to the last quarter.

Hiring plans by industry

At the beginning of this year, four new industries were added – primary production, IT and technology, not-for-profit and restaurants and hotels. An increase in payrolls is forecast for all eleven industry sectors during the coming quarter. IT and technology sector continue to report strong hiring intentions with a Net Employment Outlook of 63 per cent followed by Banking, Finance, Insurance and Real Estate (+61%).

Hiring plans by size

Indian hiring decision-makers in all 4 organisation sizes anticipate an increase in staffing levels in Q4 2022. Since the last quarter, hiring markets have strengthened in 2 of 4 organisation sizes, weakened in one, and seen no change in the last. Since this time last year, hiring markets have strengthened in 3 of 4 organisation sizes and weakened in one. 

 

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:41:25 pm
