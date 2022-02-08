India’s edtech sector created 75,000 jobs in the last 5 years: Newly-established edtech consortium

The Indian edtech sector has generated over 75,000 jobs for the Indian workforce in the past five years, according to data collected by the Indian EdTech Consortium (IEC) formed under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The consortium claims that over 50,000 professionals are currently part of the edtech ecosystem.

“The edtech sector has been working on a two-pronged approach to improve overall employability and opportunities for the Indian workforce. Edtech companies have been training learners across the spectrum to secure better jobs through training and upskilling,” the consortium said in an official statement.

Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upGrad, and chair of the IEC further added that India’s edtech sector is one of the most in-demand industries for multiple stakeholders. “With the outcome-driven business approach, we are sure to create the strongest employment pull within the country for propelling maximum economic growth,” he said.

Co-chair of the IEC and co-founder of BYJU’S, Divya Gokulnath, said, “The aspirations of young India are infinite – both from metros and smaller towns across the country. As global recognition for the potential of India’s EdTech ecosystem increases alongside investments and consolidation, we look forward to creating an inclusive job environment for millions of talented Indians.”