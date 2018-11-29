Indians expect achhe din, ranks second in expecting better opportunities in 2019: Survey

Despite concerns over a ‘difficult jobs market’, 70 per cent of Indians are confident of finding better opportunities next year, according to the latest LinkedIn survey. Indian has ranked second in the recently launched opportunity index by LinkedIn, followed by Indonesia — which grabbed the first spot. Nearly two out of three Indians (62 per cent) are optimistic about the general economic situation improving in the next 12 months, according to the inaugural edition of the LinkedIn Opportunity Index in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
The more developed markets including Japan, Hong Kong and Australia trail on the index as people in these markets expressed concerns over the economic outlook and generally felt more cautious about their chances of achieving success with opportunities relevant to them.
What Indians consider to be an opportunity?
Much like in the rest of APAC, Indians consider ‘career advancement’ as their main opportunity. Most Indians consider learning a new skill as one of the main opportunities and they feel working hard can help them get ahead in life. Starting one’s own business is also seen as one of the top three opportunities for Indians, according to the LinkedIn Opportunity Index.
What are the barriers for Indians in realising the opportunities?
Financial status (31 per cent), followed by the lack of direction and guidance (20 per cent), and a difficult jobs market (19 per cent) are regarded as the three key barriers by Indian respondents in achieving opportunities, the survey showed.
Digital is the way ahead
As many as 90 per cent of the Indians feel that digital and social media equip them with material relevant to the opportunity they seek, and 89 per cent feel that digital and social media have helped them to learn new skills, according to the survey.
The latest index understands how people perceive opportunity and the barriers that prevent them from getting those opportunities. “Over time, by tracking people’s perception of opportunity and the barriers they face, we hope we can continue to facilitate more of a balance between demand and supply in the opportunity marketplace,” Olivier Legrand, MD, Asia Pacific, LinkedIn, said in a statement.
The research by the professional networking site surveyed more than 11,000 respondents in nine markets in the Asia Pacific region – India, Australia, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has more than 153 million members in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including over 53 million members in India.