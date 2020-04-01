Indians looking for work-from-home, 278% increase in job search amid coronavirus lockdown: Study

While search has increased, job options remain limited (Representational image) While search has increased, job options remain limited (Representational image)

Indian job-seekers are looking for ‘remote’, ‘work from home’ and related phrases during their search online. Searches for remote work have increased by over 261 per cent since February 2020, however, the number of available jobs remain relatively unchanged, according to data revealed by job search portal – Indeed.

Most of the companies have opted for work-from-home model amid the lockdown caused by coronavirus, however, having the ability to work from home or from remote locations has been a priority of the young Indian workforce. A previous study by Indeed India shows that 83 per cent of job-seekers consider a remote work policy an important factor when searching for a job, so much so that 53 per cent of employees would consider taking a pay cut in order to have access to remote working options.

Pawel Adrjan, economist at Indeed commented, “Flexibility has always been a vital aspect of job opportunities to job-seekers, especially millennial, who today make up over half of India’s working population. In challenging times like these, being able to continue working remotely serves as an asset, not only to the job-seeker’s skill set but also in helping the organisation maintain business continuity.”

The economic uncertainty has also given rise to threat of economic slowdown, thus job searchers in general have also increased. Overall, job searches have increased by 278 per cent since September 2019, as per Indeed.

