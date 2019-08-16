Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: Apply for 21 jobs for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 92,300

Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: The Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Western Railways has invited applications for sportspersons. The applications have begun and will close on September 9, 11 pm. Interested can apply at rrc-wr.com.

A total of 21 seats across categories are to be filled through this recruitment process. There is no reservation for SC, ST and OBC category candidates for these jobs.

Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of level 2 and 3 candidates with education qualification of class 12 can apply while for level 4 and 5 level posts, applicants must have a graduation degree.

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for the job. The highest age is capped at 25 years. No relaxation is allowed for any category.

Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: Vacancy

Level 2-3:

Level 4-5:

Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates will be assessed on the basis of sports trial, achievement and qualification. Those who are fit in the trial will be considered for the next round. After the trail, RRC will award 60 marks for sports achievement

Trial

Post-trial:

Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrc-wr.com

Step 2: Click on Click on ‘click here to apply online’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘click here to register’

Step 4: Fill details, verify

Step 5: Use registration id to log-in

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 500 as application fee; for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 250.

Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: Salary

For the level 4 posts, candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000 and for Level 5 candidates will get paid between Rs 29,200 and Rs 92,300. For the level 2 posts, the pay band is Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 and for level 3 the same is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

