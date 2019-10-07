Indian Railways, NIA, PSUs: List of government jobs to apply for this week

A multitude vacancies across departments in various departments of banks, defence, teaching sectors have been released. The vacancies are in the posts of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Indian Railways, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Advertising

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this week. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector job, here are the jobs to apply for, before the end of the week.

Apply for 57 Cost Accountant posts in ECL

The Eastern Coalfields Limited has released notifications inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Cost Accountant/ Accountant (CA). The candidates can apply online through the official website, easterncoal.gov.in. The online application process will begin on October 9, 2019.

A total of 57 vacancies are on offer. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by a medical test. In case of selection of a candidate an indemnity bond of one lakh for a minimum period of three years. The application process will close on October 23, 2019.

Advertising

The candidates can apply through the website- easterncoal.gov.in.

NIA recruitment 2019: Apply for additional SP posts to get over Rs 2 lakh

The National Investing Agency has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP). The candidates can apply through the official website- nia.gov.in.

There are 10 vacancies for the posts of Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP), and will be hired on deputation/ absorption basis in NIA. The online application process will be closed on October 26, 2019.

The candidates will be appointed in places of Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Raipur, Jammu and Chandigarh.

Railway RRB, RRC recruitment 2019: Apply for 160 apprentice posts

Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of 160 apprentice in various fields. The online application process has started and the candidates can apply till November 5, 2019, through the official website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

To get eligible for the job, the candidates need to clear the Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. The age of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment: Apply for 3500 posts

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) invited applications for recruitment at the post of assistant lineman (ALM). A total of 3500 vacancies are on offer, interested candidates can apply the official website, pspcl.in. The registration process will close on October 25 at 6 pm, however, candidates can fill the form till October 31.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam based on the national apprenticeship in lineman trade. The exam will be of 90 marks and 10 marks will be awarded for experience in electrician or wireman trade. For experience, one mark will be given for six months of experience.

Railways RITES recruitment for 47 posts: Apply to get a pay scale of Rs 4.6 lakh

RITES, under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for Site Inspector (Civil), Site Inspector (E&M), other posts. A total of 47 vacancies are on offer.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rites.com. The online application process will be closed on October 10, 2019.

IBPS Clerk recruitment: Apply for over 12,000 posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) invited applications to conduct recruitment examination for the position of a clerk across public sector banks.

The candidates can apply online till October 9 through the website- ibps.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates need to clear a preliminary and mains exam. While the preliminary exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, the IBPS Clerk Main exam will be held on January 12, 2020.

Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer (GD) recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 12 posts, apply now

The Government of India has invited applications for the post of deputy field officer (GD) in the North Eastern (NE) region. A total of 29 posts are on offer and will be filled through this recruitment process. The application process is on and the last date to submit applications is November 12, 2019. A total of 29 posts are on offer.

Candidates can download their forms from the official cabinet secretariat website, cabsec.gov.in. The form should be filled in capital letters and should have supporting documents. Candidates need to send their applications to post box No.001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi, 110002. The applications should have ‘application for the post of deputy field officer (GD)’ written in them.

CVPP recruitment through GATE 2020

The Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) invited applications for the post of trainee engineer (civil) through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. A total of 45 vacancies are on the offer and will be filled in a phased manner.

Currently, a total of 20 posts will be filled across categories. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cvppindia.com from January 1, 2020. The registration process will close on January 31, 2020.

AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019: Apply to get a pay scale of Rs 91,450

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has invited applications for recruitment at the post of assistant public prosecutors in the Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department. The applications are on and the last date to apply is October 31. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

A total of 50 posts are vacant and to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job, applicants will have to meet the eligibility criteria and clear a written exam. The exam will be conducted on November 17 (Sunday) in two sessions. It will consist of two papers in each session.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.