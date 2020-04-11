Indian Railways recruitment for doctors, medical staff to work on COVID wards, salary up to Rs 95,000

As many as 50 train coaches are in the process of being converted into isolation wards for the COVID-19 patients at the Coach repair factory in Pune’s Gorpori on Monday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) As many as 50 train coaches are in the process of being converted into isolation wards for the COVID-19 patients at the Coach repair factory in Pune’s Gorpori on Monday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

South Central Railways recruitment: The South Central Railways has invited applications for the post of specialist doctors, GDMO doctors, nursing superintendents, lab assistants and hospital attendants at the Central Hospital, Lallagauda. A total of 204 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of interview. Candidates need to send scanned copies of prescribed application along with required documents, age proof, education qualification etc in PDF format to engcmpparamedscr@gmail.com. The last date to submit is April 18.

South Central Railways recruitment: Vacancy

Total – 204

Specialist doctors – 9

GDMI doctors – 34

Nursing superintendent – 77

Lab assistants – 7

Hospital attendant – 77

South Central Railways recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is 54 years.

Education: For the post of specialist doctors and GDMO doctors, an MBBS degree is a must. For nursing superintendent, applicants must be a certified nurse and midwife with a three year course in general nursing and midwifery. For the post of lab assistants, candidates with diploma in medical laboratory technology and for hospital attendants class 10 pass with ITI course can apply.

South Central Railways recruitment: Salary

For the post of specialist, candidates will receive salary of Rs 85,00 for the GDMO doctors posts, salary of Rs 75,000 per month will be provided. For nursing superintendent Rs 44,900 and for for lab and hospital attendant a salary of Rs 21,700 and Rs 18,000 plus allowances will be admissible.

The application forms received will be shortlisted by the nominated committee based on educational/ technical qualification and experience in relevant field. Candidates to the extent of 1:3 of the number of vacancies will be interviewed through WhatsApp. Selected candidates will have to work in COVID wards. The engagement will be done for three months and the first preference will be given to former railway doctors.

