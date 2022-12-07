Indian Railways Group D Recruitment: RRBs release important notice regarding calculation of marks

Indian Railways Group D Recruitment: The Indian Railways on Wednesday issued an important notice regarding the recruitment of various group D posts in level 1 of 7th CPC matrix. Level 1 posts such as track maintainer grade 4, helper/assistant in various technical departments, assistant postman and more. Candidates can check the notice on the official websites of railway recruitment boards.

In order to finalise the merit based on percentile score, only those candidates will be mentioned in the merit list who have secured the minimum percentage. The minimum eligibility for unreserved category candidates will be 40 per cent, same would be for EWS candidates. For OBC (non-creamy layer) it would be 30 per cent, for SC, ST candidates also it would be 30 per cent.

The notice states, “Short listing of Candidates for various stages shall be based on the “Normalised Marks” obtained by them whenever a Computer Based Test is conducted in multiple sessions for the same syllabus.”

In order to achieve the normalised score, the percentile score of each candidate will be converted by interpolation of raw marks into ‘base shift’ by using standard mathematical formula of interpolation. It will be done in order to decide the minimum qualifying marks as well as giving weightage in marks to Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) candidates.

Base shift is defined as the shift having the highest mean (average) among all shifts of CBT and its present candidate count should be 70 per cent or more than the average of all shifts.

If two shifts have the same highest mean, then the shift with the highest individual marks shall be considered as the base shift. If the highest mean and highest individual marks are the same then the shift having the highest present candidate count will be considered as the base shift.