Indian Railways recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Additional General Manager, General Manager, other posts; check details

Indian Railways recruitment 2019: The Indian Railway released the notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Additional General Manager, Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager. There are multiple vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website- indianrailways.gov.in.

The candidates will be hired on deputation basis. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be below 56 years.

The online application process for the various vacancies will be closed in the month-end or in the mid of November.

Indian Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Post wise vacancies

Additional General Manager/ Joint General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager/ Deputy General Manager: 3

Additional Deputy Commissioner/ Joint Collector: 2

Member (Agriculture): 1

Financial Advisor: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a minimum of 20 years of experience for the posts.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 55 years.

Job duration: The candidates will be on a deputation of 3 to 5 years.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be on the pay scale of the 7th CPC pay matrix level 11/ 12.

The candidates can apply online through the official website- indianrailways.gov.in.

