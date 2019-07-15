CRIS recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 50 Assistant Software Engineers posts, apply now

Toggle Menu
CRIS recruitment 2019: The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, cris.org.in till August 7, 2019.

CRIS recruitment 2019: The online application process will be closed on August 7

CRIS recruitment 2019: The Center for Railways Information Systems (CRIS) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the vacancies of Assistant Software Engineers. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, cris.org.in till August 7, 2019.

There are 50 Assistant Engineer vacancies, and the online applications for the Assistant Engineer vacancies was started from July 8.

CRIS recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total vacant posts: 50

Name of the post: Assistant Software Engineer (ASE)

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor of Engineering/ B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications/ MCA/ B.Sc (Computer Science) with minimum 60 per cent marks or 55 per cent for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

The candidates need to possess a minimum GATE score as required.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 27 years. The minimum age of the candidates should be 22 years.

Selection procedure: The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE score

How to apply: The candidates can apply through the official website cris.org.in on or before August 7, 2019.

Application fees:

The candidates belong to the General category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while the reserve category candidates do not have to pay any application fees.

