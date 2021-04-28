Indian Post recruitment 2021: Application for hiring in Bihar and Maharashtra circle begins

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website -- appost.in/gdsonline/

The recruitment process for Gramin Dak Sevak in Bihar and Maharashtra circle has started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website appost.in. The last date to apply for the posts is May 26.

The recruitment drive will fill 1,940 vacancies in the Bihar circle and 2,428 vacancies in the Maharashtra circle. The vacancies are open for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak posts.

As a minimum qualification, candidates must have passed the class 10 examination from a recognised board of education with English, mathematics, and vernacular language as a compulsory or elective subject. Candidates must be fluent in regional language should have studied it as a subject at least till class 10.

Read | SBI Clerk recruitment 2021: Apply for 5000 junior associate posts

Candidates must have a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days from any recognised computer training institute or must have studied computer as a subject at least till class 10.

The minimum age limit for these posts is 18 years and the maximum is 40 years. The age will be calculated as per April 27, 2021. Relaxation of age limit is applicable for certain categories of candidates.