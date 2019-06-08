Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 1735 posts; check eligibility, how to apply

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: The Indian Post has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at its official website, appost.in. The recruitment is open for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand circles. The registration process is open and will conclude on July 5, 2019 (Friday). The application process will begin from June 13 and will remain open till July 12 (Friday).

Advertising

A total of 1,735 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment including 174 from Delhi, 757 from Himachal Pradesh and 804 from Jharkhand. Earlier, 4392 and 4442 posts were advertised in Odisha and Tamil Nadu respectively by the Indian posts. Candidates will be recruited at the level of branch postmaster (BPM) and assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Read| Indian Navy, SBI, DRDO recruitment 2019: Top jobs to apply in June

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must be class 10 pass, no extra weightage will be given to candidates with higher education qualification

Advertising

Age: To be able to apply for the job, candidates should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, appost.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘register here’

Step 3: Fill details, make payment

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Fill form

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of BPM, candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500. For the post of Dak Sevak and ABPM, selected candidates will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.