Indian Oil Recruitment for officers, engineers based on GATE 2021

IOCL is hiring based on GATE 2021

Indian Oil recruitment 2021: Indian Oil is looking for engineers and officers through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 score. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, and 12, 13, and 14. Students will be shortlisted based on GATE score. Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo group discussion, group tasks, and personal interviews.

Hiring will be in five streams — chemical, civil, electrical, instrumentation, and mechanical engineering. Students who clear GATE in these exams will be eligible for the job. The application for IOCL, however, will begin as soon as the GATE 2021 admit card is released, as per the short notice by IOCL. The detailed notification will release then.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects. This year, IIT-Bombay, the exam conducting institute, has allowed students in third-year as well as in humanities to apply for GATE. Through GATE, qualifying candidates can seek admission to MTech and PhD courses across IITs, IISc, and other colleges as well as be eligible to avail of government scholarship and apply for jobs at PSUs.

As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, every year 15-20 per cent of M Tech seats across Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) go vacant. The IITs unanimously blame the unsynchronised admission process by the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) as the major reason behind the dropouts in MTech courses. To battle this issue, the IIT-Madras created a Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) in 2017 under which IITs, IISc and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) were expected to recruit at a common platform. However, only the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) participated in the process.

