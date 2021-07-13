Indian Oil recruitment for engineers through GATE score: Here’s how to apply

Indian Oil recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is hiring engineers, officers and graduate apprentice engineers through the GATE 2021 score. The entire recruitment process will take place online. After verifying eligible candidates, the shortlisted ones will get screened through group discussions, group tasks and personal interview.

Candidates who have qualified the GATE 2021 exam in Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering and Mechanical Engineering are eligible to apply for all posts. GATE score from any other discipline and of the previous year will not be considered for eligibility.

Read | IBPS Clerk 2021: Increase in vacancies, doubled from last year

The last date for applying for all the posts is July 26.

How to apply?

Candidates before applying online must go through the detailed guidelines on the IOCL official to check for eligibility.

Candidates are required with a valid email id and mobile number, both of which should remain active for atleast one year from the date of online registration. On the registered email id and mobile number, candidates will receive updates about the entire recruitment process.

After the registration, candidates cannot request for change in email id and mobile number.

After the registration, click on the application link, read the instructions carefully and fill the online form. Documents needed for the application are: scanned copy of recent colour passport size photograph, not older than six months, scanned copy of signature, Aadhaar card.

Eligible candidates also need to fill in their GATE 2021 registration number, qualified discipline, and their score (out of 100, up to

two places of decimal). No change in information will be accepted after the online application is submitted.

Reserved category candidates are required to have relevant and valid documents to prove their claim of belonging to a reserved category from which they are applying, failing which their candidature may be cancelled. Candidate must keep the PDF format of the online application form in their safe custody for future reference, if any.

Candidates need not send this printout to any office of Indian Oil.