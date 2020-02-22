Indian Oil recruitment for 500 apprentice posts is on: Here’s how to apply, selection process, eligibility

IOCL apprentice posts: Check at iocl.com (Representational image) IOCL apprentice posts: Check at iocl.com (Representational image)

Indian Oil recruitment: The Indian Oil has invited applications for the posts of accountant, technician, and trade apprentices at its official website iocl.com. The application process is on and will conclude on March 20. A total of 500 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Of these, 364 posts are for technical and 136 for non-technical apprentices posts. Selected candidates will be placed in western India including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Indian Oil recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age is marked at 24 years. Age will be calculated as on February 28.

Education: For technical apprentice posts, candidates should have three years full time diploma in relevant trade with 50 per cent marks. For trade apprentice posts one needs a full time ITI certificate and non-technical trades class 12 level education is a must and for non-technical trade apprentices, a graduation degree is required. For reserved category candidates the minimum marks obtained is 45 per cent.

Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as BE / B Tech, MBA, CA, LLB, MCA or any such equivalent qualification or pursuing higher qualification will not be considered. Candidates who have completed three years after acquiring the prescribed educational qualification as on February 29 will also not be eligible.

Indian Oil recruitment: How to apply

Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the written test. The test will have 100 objective type questions. The candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in written test to qualify for selection process. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories. Those who will be finally selected will have to attend 12 month training for trade apprentice it cn be extended up to 15 months.

