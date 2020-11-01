Indian Oil recruitment for 482 apprentice posts, 12th pass can apply too

Indian Oil recruitment 2020: Application to open at iocl.com (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational)

Indian Oil recruitment 2020: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of apprentices at its official website iocl.com. The application process will begin on November 4, and the last date to apply is November 22. A total of 482 apprentices will be hired under this recruitment drive across the nation.

The hiring is for different posts and so is the tenure of the job. For the technician apprentice and trade apprentices jobs, the tenure will be one year while the data entry operator and domestic data entry operator candidates will be hired for 15 months’ duration, as per the official notice.

Indian Oil recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply for the posts. The upper age is capped at 24 years. Age will be calculated as on October 30. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates, as per government norms.

Education: Applicants must have a three-year full-time diploma in a relevant field for technical apprentice jobs. For trade apprentices, a bachelor’s degree is required while for data entry operators’ posts candidates having class 12 level of education can also apply.

Candidates will be selected based on a test. The written test will be objective type having multiple choice questions consisting of four options. There will be 100 questions in exam each carrying one mark, there will be no negative marking. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test is 40 per cent. The same is relaxed by five per cent for SC/ST and PwBD candidates who need 35 per cent marks to pass. The tentative date of the exam is December 6.

