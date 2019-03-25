Indian Oil recruitment 2019 through CLAT score, salary upto Rs 70,000

Indian Oil recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has advertised for the positions of Law officers. The candidates can apply online on the basis of CLAT scores.

The candidates can apply online through the official website- iocl.com. The selected candidates will get a remuneration around Rs 60,000 to 70,000 per month, as per posts.

Indian Oil recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Post wise vacancy details:

Law Officer (Grade A)

Assistant Law Manager (Grade B)

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) or 5 years integrated LLB degree (Professional). The candidates will be selected on the basis of LAW score.

Age Limit:

Law Officers: The upper age limit of the candidates belong to General category should not cross 30 years of age.

Assistant Law Manager: The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 33 years of age.

Pay scale:

Assistant Law Manager: The selected candidates for the post of Assistant Law Manager will get a pay scale of Rs 70,000 per month.

Law Officers: The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 60,000 per month.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be first shortlisted on the basis of their CLAT score, after which they will be called for group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI).

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- iocl.com. Candidates have to apply separately for CLAT and Indian Oil.

Candidates with a valid CLAT 2019 admit card/ hall tickets can apply through the CLAT portal.

The CLAT 2019 examination will be conducted on May 26, 2019.

