Indian Oil recruitment: Registration for engineers posts closes tomorrow, salary up to Rs 17 lakh

Indian Oil recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment at the post of engineers, officer, research officers and assistant officer (quality control) is going to conclude on March 27, 2019 (Wednesday). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, iocl.com.

Advertising

Candidates will be shortlisted based on GATE 2019 score, who then will have to undergo group task or group discussion and personal interview. Applicants need to take print out of the application form and send it to IOCL office.

Read| IOCL recruitment through GATE: Check eligibility criteria and other details

Indian Oil recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iocl.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘latest job openings’ under ‘Careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘application for engineers/officer/research… through GATE 2019’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Start filling form and click ‘save and next’

Step 6: Preview details and click ‘submit’

Advertising

Also read| Indian Oil recruitment 2019 through CLAT score, salary upto Rs 70,000

Indian Oil recruitment 2019: Salary

For graduate and postgraduate posts the gross remuneration will be about Rs 17 lakh per annum. For postgraduate chemistry posts, candidates will get Rs 14 lakh per annum.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.