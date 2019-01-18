Indian Oil recruitment 2018: 10th pass can apply for 420 posts



IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification for eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the 420 posts of technical, non-technical and technician trade apprentices. IOCL will select candidates under multiple trades for the southern region which includes Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The online registration for the apprenticeship has begun and the last date to apply for the online form is 5 pm, February 10, 2019.

Candidates need to appear for written test which will comprise of 100 questions and have a limit of 90 minutes duration. The exam will be MCQ-based format. The question paper will be bilingual – English and Hindi. The written exam carries 85 per cent of weightage. Selected candidates will be selected for the interview. Interview round carries 15 per cent weightage.

Advertising

Indian Oil recruitment: Eligibility

Education qualification: Candidates with three years of diploma in engineering or relevant discipline can apply. Candidates need to have 50 per cent marks in their degree or diploma. The minimum marks for OC and SC/ST candidates is 45%. According to official notification, applicants with a diploma on or after January 1, 2017, only are eligible to apply. Candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 2500 per month.

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on December 21, 2018. A relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to Sc/ST candidates and three years for OBC category candidates is provided. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get a relaxation on the upper age limit by 10 years.

Indian Oil recruitment: How to apply

Candidates need to register in the regional directorate of apprenticeship training (RDAT) of the respective state they are applying against. They can also apply at aprenticeship.gov/Pages/Apprenticesgip/home.aspx for non-technical and for technical jobs apply at — portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/resgiermenunew!registernenunew.action.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.