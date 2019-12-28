Indian Oil junior engineer recruitment: Diploma holders can apply too, salary up to Rs 1.05 lakh

IOCL junior engineer assistant recruitment 2019: Apply at iocl.com. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri/File) IOCL junior engineer assistant recruitment 2019: Apply at iocl.com. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri/File)

Indian Oil junior engineer Recruitment: The Indian Oil has invited applications for the post of junior engineer (JE) at its official website, iocl.com or iocrefrecruit.in. A total of 37 posts will be filled be through this recruitment drive. The application process began on December 20 and it will conclude on January 17, 2020.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written test scheduled to be held on February 2. Those who qualify the test will be called for a skill test followed by physical efficiency test (PET). Candidates need to secure 40 per cent marks in the written test to pass it. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation of five per cent.

Indian Oil junior engineer Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 26 years. The age will be calculated as on January 31, 2020.

Education: Applicants should have cleared a three-year diploma in relevant field or a BSc or equivalent degree with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of reserved category candidates). Overqualified candidates need not apply, as per the rules.

Work experience: Applicants need to have at least one year of work experience in the relevant field after their education.

Indian Oil junior engineer Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iocrefrecruit.in

Step 2: On the main tab, click on ‘job openings’

Step 3: Click on the link in the box ‘requirement of experience non-executive…PR/P/44..’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘apply now’

Step 5: Read instructions, click next

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Submit fee

Step 8: Take a print out send by post

Send the application form along with all self-attested supporting document at ‘Post Box No. 128, Panipat Head Post Office, Panipat, Haryana132103’. It should reach the destination on or before February 1, 3 pm.

Indian Oil junior engineer Recruitment: Fee

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 150. Those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EXM category are exempted from payment of application fee.

Indian Oil junior engineer Recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh per month

