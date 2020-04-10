Indian Oil IOCL recruitment 2020: Apply for engineers posts through GATE score, pay scale above Rs 15 lakh

IOCL Engineers recruitment 2020: Apply till May 6, 2020 IOCL Engineers recruitment 2020: Apply till May 6, 2020

IOCL Engineers recruitment 2020: The Indian Oil Corportaion Limited (IOCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of engineers/ officers and graduate apprentice. The recruitment would be done through GATE 2020 score. The application process is on and the last date to apply is May 6, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply through the website- iocl.com. They need to take print out of the application form and send it to IOCL office.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE score, selected candidates will be called for interview and next round of selection after which a final merit list will be released based on which the jobs will be allotted, according to the official notification.

IOCL recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: For the post of engineer/officers, candidates need to have a graduate engineering degree from any of the discipline including civil, chemical, electrical, instrumentation and mechanical. For the post of research officers, candidates are required to have a postgraduate engineers degree. For an assistant officer, candidates must have a postgraduate degree in chemistry with two years of experience.

Age: The upper age limit to apply for a graduate-level job is 26 years and for postgraduate level jobs is 28 years. The upper age limit is calculated as on June 30, 2020. For reserved category candidates, relaxation in upper age limit is available. For PG chemistry jobs, the upper age limit is 30 years.

Salary: For graduate and postgraduate posts the gross remuneration will be over Rs 15 lakh per annum. The candidates will get in hand a salary of Rs 50,000 per month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd