Indian Oil apprentice recruitment for 312 posts: Check how to apply, exam pattern and other details

Indian Oil apprentice recruitment: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of apprentices at its official website, iocl.com. A total of 312 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process will be closed on January 22, 2020.

The applicants will have to clear a written test to be considered for the job, followed by document verification round. The selected candidate will have to undergo 12 months of training. For trade apprentice, the training will be for 15 months.

Indian Oil apprentice recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having a three-year diploma or an ITI certification in the relevant field are eligible to apply. Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as BE / B Tech, MBA, CA, LLB, MCA or equivalent qualification or pursuing higher qualification will be considered.

Age: Applicants should be at least 18 years of age and the upper age is set to be 24 years. The age will be calculated as on November 30, 2019. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD candidates.

Indian Oil apprentice recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iocl.com

Step 2: On the main page, scroll down to click on ‘latest job openings’ in the jobs section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘apprentice’

Step 4: Click on apply online next to ‘apply online’, next page, click on the region you wish to apply for

Step 5: Click on ‘online registration’

Step 6: Fill details, verify

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Submit

Indian Oil apprentice recruitment: Exam pattern

The written test will comprise of 100 questions with objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four option with one correct option. The candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test to qualify. For SC, ST and PwD candidates the cut-off is 35 per cent.

