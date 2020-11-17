Indian Oil apprentice recruitment 2020: Application process to close soon, 482 vacancies

Indian Oil apprentice recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed till November 22. File

Indian Oil apprentice recruitment 2020: The application process for the post of apprentices in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will be closed soon. The candidates can apply till November 22. A total of 482 apprentices will be hired under this recruitment drive across the nation. The selection test is likely to be conducted on December 6.

For the technician apprentice and trade apprentices jobs, the tenure will be one year while the data entry operator and domestic data entry operator candidates will be hired for 15 months’ duration, as per the official notice.

Indian Oil recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: The candidates must have a three-year full-time diploma for technical apprentice posts. For trade apprentices, a bachelor’s degree is required while for data entry operators’ posts candidates having class 12 level of education can also apply.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 24 years as on October 30. The applicant must be at least 18 years old. The age limit is relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test of multiple choice questions. There will be 100 questions in the exam each carrying one mark, there will be no negative marking. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test is 40 per cent. The same is relaxed by five per cent for SC/ST and PwBD candidates who need 35 per cent marks to pass.

The application process will be closed at iocl.com/PeopleCareers/Apprenticeships on November 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd