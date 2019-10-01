Indian Oil advertises for Officers/ Engineers recruitment through GATE 2020

Indian Oil recruitment 2020: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL advertised for Officers/ Engineers recruitment through GATE 2020 score. The online application process will begin after January 3, 2020.

Advertising

“Indian Oil’s online applications module will go live after the GATE 2020 admit cards are made available by the GATE 2020 authorities on January 3, 2020,” read the official notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE score, selected candidates will be called for interview and next round of selection after which a final merit list will be declared based on which the jobs will be allotted.

Indian Oil recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: For the post of engineer/officers, candidates need to have a graduate engineering degree from any of the discipline including civil, chemical, electrical, instrumentation and mechanical. For the post of research officers, candidates are required to have a postgraduate engineers degree. For an assistant officer, candidates must have a postgraduate degree in chemistry with two years of experience.

Advertising

Age: The upper age limit to apply for a graduate-level job is 26 years and for postgraduate level jobs is 28 years.

For reserved category candidates, relaxation in upper age limit is available. For PG chemistry jobs, the upper age limit is 30 years.

Indian Oil recruitment 2020: Salary

For graduate and postgraduate posts the gross remuneration will be about Rs 17 lakh per annum. For postgraduate chemistry posts, candidates will get Rs 14 lakh per annum.

Indian Oil recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iocl.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘latest job openings’ under ‘Careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘application for engineers/officer/research… through GATE 2020’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Start filling form and click ‘save and next’

Step 6: Preview details and click ‘submit’.

Candidates need to take print out of the application form and send it to IOCL office.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.