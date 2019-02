Indian Navy tradesman mate recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates for 554 tradesman posts on its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process will begin from March 2 and the last date to apply is March 15, 2019.

Post initial screening, the authentic and eligible candidates will have to appear for a written exam which will be conducted in Hindi and English. The fate and time of exam is not released yet. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for document verification.

Indian Navy tradesman mate recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have cleared class 10 from a recognised institute/board can apply

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age but not above 25 years

Indian Navy tradesman mate recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘join Naby’ in the subjection, ‘ways to join navy’ click on ‘civilians’

Step 3: Click on Tradesman mate (TMM)

Step 4: Click on ‘register’ and register using personal information

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images, make payment

The link will only be activated from March 2 onwards.

Indian Navy tradesman mate recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 205. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen category and

Women will be exempted from it.

Indian Navy tradesman mate recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at the pay band as per seventh pay commission, Level 1. They will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900

